Malaysia's 1MDB, former unit file suits to recover $23 bln

FILE - In this May 14, 2015, file photo, construction workers chat in front of a billboard for state investment fund 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) at the fund's flagship Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Malaysia's Finance Ministry said Monday, May 10, 2021 that sovereign wealth fund 1MDB and a former subsidiary have filed 22 lawsuits to recover assets worth over $23 billion from various institutions and individuals. (AP Photo/Joshua Paul, File)