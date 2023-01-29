UK leader fires party chairman over tax bill allegations

FILE - Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Nadhim Zahawi arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has fired the chairman of his ruling Conservative Party chairman over a “serious breach” of the ministerial code. Pressure had been building on Nadhim Zahawi amid allegations he settled a multimillion-dollar unpaid tax bill while he was in charge of the country’s Treasury. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)