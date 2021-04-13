Aggressive takeoff caused Hawaii plane crash that killed 11

FILE - In this Friday, June 21, 2019 file photo, part of the wreckage of a twin-engine Beechcraft King Air plane lies on the ground after a fatal crash near the chain link fence surrounding Dillingham Airfield in Mokuleia, Hawaii, just off Farrington Highway. A pilot's aggressive takeoff led to an aerodynamic stall, causing the 2019 crash of a skydiving plane in Hawaii that killed all 11 people on board, government safety investigators have determined. The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, the stall caused a loss of control at an altitude that was too low for the pilot to recover. (Bruce Asato/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP, File)