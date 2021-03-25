Greek Independence Day events culminate in military parade

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, second right, her partner Pavlos Kotsonis, right, Britain's Prince Charles Charles, second left, and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall pose for the photographers at the Presidential Palace in Athens, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Fighter jets flew by the ancient Acropolis and tanks rumbled past parliament in central Athens as Greece's celebrations for the bicentenary of the nation's war of independence culminated in a military parade attended by dignitaries from Britain, France and Russia but no public. (Orestis Panagiotou/Pool via AP)