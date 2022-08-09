Serena Williams says 'countdown has begun' on tennis career

FILE - Serena Williams holds up the trophy after winning the women's singles final against Garbine Muguruza of Spain, at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships in Wimbledon, London, Saturday, July 11, 2015. Williams won 6-4, 6-4. Serena Williams says she is ready to step away from tennis after winning 23 Grand Slam titles, turning her focus to having another child and her business interests. “I’m turning 41 this month, and something’s got to give,” Williams wrote in an essay released Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, by Vogue magazine. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)