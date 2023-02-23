On stand, Alex Murdaugh denies killings but admits lying

Defense attorney Jim Griffin measures Alex Murdaugh during a break in his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)