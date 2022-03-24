4 dead, 1 injured, after apparent fall from Swiss building

Cars and tents block a road in Montreux, Switzerland, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Swiss police say four people have been found dead at the foot of a building in Montreux, with a fifth person hospitalized in serious condition. A spokesman for the regional Vaud police told The Associated Press that he could not immediately confirm a news report in Swiss daily Blick, citing an unidentified police official, saying that the five had jumped from a building. (Cyril Zingaro/Keystone via AP)