EU takes legal action vs UK over Brexit deal delays

FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 file photo, lorries queue at Check-in at the port in Dover, Britain, before entering the EU. Britain announced Thursday, March 11, 2021 that it is delaying the imposition of checks on some goods from the European Union to give businesses more time to prepare for new post-Brexit rules. The U.K. government says it is postponing full border controls until Jan. 1, six months later than planned, because of disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file)