2 cops face sentencing for violating George Floyd's rights

FILE - This June 3, 2020 file photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota, shows J. Alexander Kueng. U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson handed Kueng and Tou Thao a victory when he ruled that the complex formulas for calculating their sentences will use the crime of involuntary manslaughter, rather than murder, as a starting point. Magnuson will sentence the men in back-to-back hearings Wednesday, July 27, 2022, after they were convicted of violating George Floyd's civil rights when Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the 46-year-old Black man was handcuffed and facedown on the street on May 25, 2020. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)