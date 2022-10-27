Outrage in South Africa as charges dropped in gang rape case

FILE - Women protest after more than 80 men suspected of the gang rapes of eight women and armed robbery of a video production crew appeared on court, outside the Krugersdorp Magistrate Court in South Africa, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. On Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, women’s rights groups in South Africa expressed outrage and criticized police for perceived failures after charges were dropped against 14 men accused of gang raping and robbing female members of a film crew at an abandoned mine in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg. (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed/File)