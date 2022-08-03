Pelosi departs Taiwan after visit that fueled US-China rift

Soldiers guard outside the President Office as visiting U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi meeting with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022. Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late Tuesday, becoming the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island claimed by China, which quickly announced that it would conduct military maneuvers in retaliation for her presence. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)