House censures Rep. Adam Schiff over Trump-Russia investigations

FILE - Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks during the House Judiciary Committee hearing on the Report of Special Counsel John Durham, on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 21, 2023. Schiff was defiant Wednesday as the Republican-led House was poised to censure him over his comments during investigations several years ago into President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia. He said he will wear it as a “badge of honor." T(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)