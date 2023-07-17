Officials file more charges, but not hate crimes, against man accused of attacking Muslim lawmaker

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Hartford Police Department shows Andrey Desmond of New Britain, Conn. Desmond was charged Wednesday, June 28, 2023, with assault in connection with an attack on State Rep. Maryam Khan outside a Muslim prayer service in Hartford. Prosecutors added felony charges including sexual assault Monday, July 17, against Desmond, who is accused of attacking Connecticut's first Muslim state representative after a prayer service, but did not file hate crime allegations demanded by the lawmaker's supporters, (Hartford Police Department via AP, File)