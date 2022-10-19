DA: Hoarder charged after 300 animals rescued from NY home

In this image provided by the ASPCA, snakes sit in an enclosure where nearly 300 rabbits, birds and other animals were rescued from a home in Miller Place, N.Y., Tuesday Oct. 18, 2022, on New York's Long Island. The owner of the home, Karin Keyes, 51, was charged with multiple counts of cruel confinement of animals, prosecutors announced (Terria Clay/ASPCA via AP)