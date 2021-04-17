American, 2 Russians return to Earth from space station

The Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft lands in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Saturday, April 17, 2021, with Expedition 64 crew members Kate Rubins of NASA, Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov of Roscosmos. Rubins, Ryzhikov and Kud-Sverchkov returned after 185 days in space having served as Expedition 63-64 crew members onboard the International Space Station. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)