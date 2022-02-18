Nebraska state senator to resign amid accusations from aide

FILE - Neb. Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte holds up a spreadsheet as he speaks in Lincoln, Neb., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Nebraska state Sen. Mike Groene denied accusations Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 that he took inappropriate photos of a female legislative aide without her knowledge, but he said he was going to resign next week to avoid putting his family through a public ordeal. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)