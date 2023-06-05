Resident injured in Iowa building collapse where 3 died sues city, owners, alleging negligence

Community members gather for a candlelight vigil for Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien outside Davenport City Hall, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. The three men had been missing since the partial collapse of an apartment building on May 28. Colvin has since been confirmed to have died in the collapse. (Nikos Frazier/Quad City Times via AP)