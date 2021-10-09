Ruling party narrowly loses Czech vote; PM Babis may be out

Czech Republic's Prime Minister and leader of centrist ANO (YES) movement Andrej Babis addresses the media after most of the votes were counted in the parliamentary elections, Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Prime Minister Andrej Babis's centrist party has narrowly lost the Czech Republic's parliamentary election, a surprise development that could mean the end of the populist billionaire's reign in power. With the votes from 99.7% of the ballot stations counted, the Czech Statistics Office said Together, a liberal-conservative three-party coalition, captured 27.7% of the vote, beating Babis's ANO (Yes) party, which won 27.2%. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)