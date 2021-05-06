Rights report: State of Afghan women's health care grim

FILE - In this May 2, 2020 file photo, a woman waits to receive alms with her daughter during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Kabul, Afghanistan. After nearly 20 years since the ouster of the Taliban and hundreds of millions of dollars spent on infrastructure and aid, many Afghan women still have poor access to health facilities and providers, Human Rights Watch said Thursday, May 6, 2021 in its latest report. Most women cannot afford the increasingly costly medicines they need or even the cost of a taxi ride to a clinic, often at least a half hour away. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)