NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2017, file photo, then-U.S. Olympic Committee chief marketing officer Lisa Baird speaks about the Team USA WinterFest for the upcoming 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games, at Yongsan Garrison, a U.S. military base in Seoul, South Korea. National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird is out after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct toward players, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the move Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 had not been made public.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)