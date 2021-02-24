Thai court ousts 3 Cabinet members found guilty of sedition

FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, file photo, Thai Minister of Digital Economy and Society Buddhipongse Punnakanta gestures during a press conference discussing the government's decision to request Facebook to block an account in Bangkok, Thailand. Buddhipongse is one of three Cabinet ministers that have been forced to leave their posts after a court found them guilty of sedition for taking part in sometimes violent protests in 2013-2014 against the government then in power. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe,file)