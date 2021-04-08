On Holocaust Day, Netanyahu issues warning about Iran

A woman listen to a guide at a reproduction of the headquarters bunker of the Jewish Combat Organization (ZOB) Mila 18 in the Warsaw Ghetto at the museum "From Holocaust to Revival" on the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day, in Kibbutz Yad Mordechai, Israel, Wednesday, April. 7, 2021. Holocaust remembrance day is one of the most solemn on Israel's calendar with restaurants and places of entertainment shut down, and radio and TV programming focused on Holocaust documentaries and interviews with survivors. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)