Ex-foreign minister will face diplomat for Cyprus presidency

A man casts his vote during the presidential elections in Geroskipou in south west coastal city of Paphos, Cyprus, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Cypriots began voting for their eighth new president in the ethnically divided island’s 62-year history as an independent republic, with three front-runners each portraying themselves as the safest bet to guide the country through turbulent economic times and to seek peace with breakaway Turkish Cypriots. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)