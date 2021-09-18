Israeli forces arrest last 2 of 6 Palestinian fugitives

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2021, file photo, Israeli soldiers take positions along the border between the northern West Bank near Jenin and Israel as they search for two Palestinians who broke out of a maximum-security prison last week, on a road leading to the West Bank town of Jenin, near Gan Ner Israel. The last two of six Palestinian prisoners who escaped a maximum-security Israeli prison two weeks ago were rearrested early Sunday, Sept. 19, the Israeli military said. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)