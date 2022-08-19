Utah judge reverses law banning transgender kids from sports

FILE - A 12-year-old transgender swimmer waits by a pool on Feb. 22, 2021, in Utah. Transgender kids in Utah will be not be subjected to sports participation limits at the start of the upcoming school year after a judge delayed the implementation of a statewide ban passed earlier this year. Judge Keith Kelly's decision Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, to put the law on hold until a legal challenges is resolved came after he recently rejected a request by Utah state attorneys to dismiss the case. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)