Lebanon forms new government, 1st in over a year

FILE - In this July 17, 2020 file photo, a woman looks at a homeless Lebanese man sleeping on the ground in Hamra street, in Beirut, Lebanon. Minister of Tourism and Social Affairs Ramzi Moucharafieh said Thursday, Sept 9, 2021, during a news conference, in Beirut that the government will start paying cash assistance next month to hundreds of thousands of poor families - in U.S. dollars - as the small nation sinks deeper into its economic crisis. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)