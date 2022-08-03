Iran, US, EU to send envoys to Vienna for nuclear talks

FILE - In this photo released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Enrique Mora, a leading European Union diplomat, left, shakes hands with Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani in Tehran, Iran, March 27, 2022. Iran and the European Union said Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, that they would send representatives to Vienna amid what appears to be a last-ditch effort at reviving talks over Tehran's tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. Mora who chairs the talks, wrote on Twitter that the negotiations would focus on the most recent draft on restoring the agreement, while Tehran said it was dispatching Kani to the Austrian capital. (Iranian Foreign Ministry via AP, File)