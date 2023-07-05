UK, Canada, Sweden, Ukraine take Iran to top UN court over 2020 downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet

FILE - Bodies of the victims of a Ukrainian plane crash are collected by rescue team at the scene of the crash in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. The United Kingdom, Canada, Sweden and Ukraine launched a case against Iran at the United Nations' highest court Wednesday, July 5, 2023, over the downing in 2020 of a Ukrainian passenger jet and the deaths of all 176 passengers and crew. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)