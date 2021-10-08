Colorado father gets 48 years in death of 13-year-old son

FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2012, file photo, a missing poster of 13-year-old Dylan Redwine hangs on a trail head sign next to Vallecito Reservoir in Vallecito, Colo. Redwine was sentenced, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 to 47 years in prison for the 2012 disappearance of his 13-year-old son. The Durango Herald reports that Redwine, 60, was convicted of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in the death of his son Dylan Redwine. (Shaun Stanley/The Durango Herald via AP, File)