Petito case renews call to spotlight missing people of color

Seraphine Warren poses for a photo in her home in Tooele, Utah, on Sept. 23, 2021, with a rug made by her aunt, Navajo rug weaver Ella Mae Begay. Begay, 62, disappeared in June, one of thousands of missing Indigenous women across the U.S. The extensive coverage of the Gabby Petito case is renewing calls to also shine a spotlight on missing people of color. (AP Photo/Lindsay Whitehurst)