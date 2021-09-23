Its relevance at stake, UN reaches toward a new generation

FILE - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, far left, and young environmental activists look on as Greta Thunberg, of Sweden, far right, addresses the Climate Action Summit in the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. In his General Assembly opening address on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres practically scolded world leaders for disappointing young people with a perceived inaction on climate change, inequalities and the lack of educational opportunities, among other issues important to young people. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)