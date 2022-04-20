Ukraine war refugees top 5 million as assault intensifies

A woman walks with a child on the hallway of a refugee center in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. The United Nations’ refugee agency says that more than 5 million people have now fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24. The Geneva-based U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 put the total number of refugees at 5.01 million. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)