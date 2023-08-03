Police detain a suspect in South Korea's 2nd stabbing attack in 2 days

An ambulance leaves Songchon High School in Daejeon, South Korea, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. South Korean police are chasing the suspect in a stabbing attack at the high school in the central city of Daejeon, a day after another stabbing incident at a shopping mall in the city of Seongnam, south of Seoul, leaving multiple people wounded. (Kim Jun-beom/Yonhap via AP)