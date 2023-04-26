China's Xi talks with Ukraine's Zelenskyy by phone

FILE - China's President Xi Jinping arrives to attend the APEC Economic Leaders Meeting during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, APEC summit, Nov. 19, 2022, in Bangkok, Thailand. Chinese leader Xi talked Wednesday, April 26, 2023, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by phone and appealed for negotiations in Russia's war against his country, warning “there is no winner in a nuclear war,” state media said, in a long-anticipated conversation after Beijing said it wanted to act as peace mediator. (Jack Taylor/Pool Photo via AP, File)