Attacks on Chinese-run factories in Myanmar vex Beijing

Black smoke billows from the industrial zone of Hlaing Thar Yar township in Yangon, Myanmar Sunday, March 14, 2021. Attacks on Chinese-run factories in Myanmar's biggest city drew demands Monday from Beijing for protection for their property and employees, while many in Myanmar expressed outrage over China's apparent lack of concern for those killed in protests against last month's military coup. Myanmar state media have reported that martial law was declared in six districts in Yangon, including the major industrial zones of Hlaing Thar Yar and Shwepyitha. (AP Photo)