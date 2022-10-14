California governor blocks Charles Manson follower's parole

FILE - This March 13, 2020, photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel. California Gov. Gavin Newsom blocked Krenwinkel's parole, Friday Oct. 14, 2022, saying that she is still too much of a public safety risk. A two-member parole panel for the first time time, in May 2022, had recommended Krenwinkel's release. Krenwinkel, 74, was previously denied parole 14 times for the slayings of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four other people in 1969. The next night, Krenwinkel helped kill grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP, File)