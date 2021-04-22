Consumer Reports tricks Tesla to drive with no one at wheel

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2021 file photo, a Tesla electric vehicle emblem is affixed to a passenger vehicle in Boston. Consumer Reports said Thursday, April 22, it was able to easily trick a Tesla into driving in the car's Autopilot mode with no one at the wheel. Its test came just days after a Tesla crashed in Texas, killing the two men in the car. Authorities say neither of the men were in the driver's seat at the time of the crash. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)