Iranian gets life in prison in Sweden for 1980s crimes

FILE - Supporters of the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran protest outside Stockholm's district court on the first day of the trial of Hamid Noury, in Stockholm, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. A Swedish court is expected to announce its verdict to an Iranian citizen who faces accusations of committing grave war crimes and murder during the final phase of the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s. The trial of Hamid Noury comes as ties between Stockholm and Tehran are tense. (Stefan Jerrevang/TT News Agency via AP, File)