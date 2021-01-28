WHO team in Wuhan departs quarantine for COVID origins study

Men wearing masks chat outside the hotel where a team of experts from the World Health Organization are quarantined in Wuhan in centra China's Hubei province on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. A World Health Organization team has emerged from quarantine in the Chinese city of Wuhan to start field work in a fact-finding mission on the origins of the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)