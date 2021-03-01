Report: US wasted billions on cars, buildings in Afghanistan

FILE - In this July 2, 2010 file photo, Afghan security forces stand outside a USAID compound in Kunduz, northern Afghanistan, after it was stormed by militants wearing suicide vests. The United States wasted billions of dollars in war-torn Afghanistan on buildings and vehicles that were either abandoned or destroyed, according to a report released Monday, March 1, 2021, by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, a U.S. government watchdog. (AP Photo, File)