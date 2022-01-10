Robert Durst, real estate tycoon convicted of murder, dies

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2016 file photo, Robert Durst sits in a courtroom in Los Angeles. Durst, the wealthy New York real estate heir and failed fugitive who was dogged for decades with suspicion in the disappearance and deaths of those around him before he was convicted of killing his best friend and sentenced to life in prison, died on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. He was 78. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, Pool, File)