Authorities have suspect in shooting at official's home

FILE - Deputy Chief Harold Medina, right, and Lt. Joe Viers discuss the Albuquerque Police Department's policy for responding to protests during at a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M., June 22, 2020. Authorities in New Mexico's largest city have found evidence of gunfire at the home of another elected official in early Dec. 2022, bringing the number of officials who have reported gunfire at or near their homes or officers over recent weeks to six. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)