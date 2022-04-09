Polls open in 1st round of France's presidential election

A volunteer election observer for far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon's La France Insoumise party participates in a workshop the day before elections in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, April 9, 2022. President Emmanuel Macron said Friday he has no fear of losing France's presidential election, despite far-right rival Marine Le Pen narrowing the gap in opinion polls days before the first-round vote. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)