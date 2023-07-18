California GOP mayor announces US House campaign, setting up another competitive congressional race

FILE - Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln speaks at a public safety town hall meeting at the Faith in the Valley Church in Stockton, Calif., on Oct. 5, 2022. Another potentially tough U.S. House fight is shaping up in California's Central Valley farm belt, where Republican Mayor Lincoln announced, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, he will try to oust Democratic U.S. Rep. Harder in 2024. (Clifford Oto/The Record via AP, File)