US arrests 4 Mexican nationals in 2022 deaths of 53 migrants found trapped in hot tractor trailer

FILE - Roberto Marquez, of Dallas, adds a flower a makeshift memorial at the site where officials found dozens of people dead in an abandoned semitrailer containing suspected migrants, June 29, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas. Federal authorities on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, announced the arrest of four Mexican nationals in connection to the 2022 human smuggling operation that killed 53 immigrants stuck in a tractor trailer in the Texas summer. Two other people had been arrested in July 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)