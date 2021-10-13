Arizona jury convicts airman in death of Mennonite woman

Bruce Griffen, the attorney for Mark Gooch, points toward his client in Coconino County Superior Court in Flagstaff, Ariz., on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Gooch, a U.S. Air Force airman, is accused of kidnapping and killing Sasha Krause, a Mennonite woman who lived in northwestern New Mexico and whose body was found on the outskirts of Flagstaff.(Jake Bacon/Arizona Daily Sun via AP)