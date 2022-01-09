Opposition candidate wins in Venezuela's cradle of Chavismo

A voter wears a mask against the spread of the new coronavirus, with the design of the Venezuelan flag, as she waits outside a polling station after voting in an election re-run in Barinas, Venezuela, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Voters in the home state of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez are voting again in a special gubernatorial election called after the opposition contender in November's regular contest was retroactively disqualified as he was ahead in the vote count. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)