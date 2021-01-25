New milestone for Sidney Poitier: Namesake of a film school

FILE - Actor Sidney Poitier appears with his Oscar for best actor, for his role in "Lillies of the Field," at the 36th Annual Academy Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on April 13, 1964. Arizona State University has named its new film school after Poitier. The university, which is expanding its existing film program into its own school, says it has invested millions of dollars in technology to create one of the largest, most accessible and most diverse film schools. The Sidney Poitier New American Film School will be unveiled at a ceremony on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (AP Photo, File)