Stunts in the streets for Venezuelan motorcycle virtuoso

Motorcycle stuntman Pedro Aldana performs a wheelie on his motorbike as he rides to an exhibition along the old highway from Caracas to La Guaira, Venezuela, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Aldana, who prefers his show name “Crazy Pedro," dares to beat the odds and put on exhibitions of speed and agility with a crew of like-minded daredevils atop their motorcycles. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)