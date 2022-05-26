Man convicted of 1st-degree murder in beheading case

Armando Barron is lead out of the courtroom following the first day of his trial at Cheshire County Superior Court, Tuesday May 17, 2022 in Keene, N.H. Barron, who plead not guilty, is on trial on charges of killing his wife's male co-worker after he discovered they were texting, and then forcing her to behead him after she drove with the body for 200 miles to a remote campsite. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, Pool)